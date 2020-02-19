Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Summer Street upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 914,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,318,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $15,203,950. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

