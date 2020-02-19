Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $208.02 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $166.57 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.05.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

