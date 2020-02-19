Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dover by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,921,000 after acquiring an additional 371,171 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Dover by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,123,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,537,000 after acquiring an additional 260,736 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Dover by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,090,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,585,000 after acquiring an additional 160,869 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dover by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,966,000 after acquiring an additional 146,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,047,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,114 shares of company stock worth $1,234,186. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $119.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $87.07 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

