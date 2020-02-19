Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $1.90 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 473.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 421.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%.

