Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $2.25 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $61.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

