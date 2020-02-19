Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 1,536 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,216,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG opened at $161.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $166.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.75 and its 200-day moving average is $154.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.