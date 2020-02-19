Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.21

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) announced an annual dividend on Friday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Shares of IFNNY opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFNNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infineon Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised Infineon Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

