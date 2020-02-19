Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Ingenia Communities Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Shares of INA stock traded up A$0.25 ($0.18) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching A$5.21 ($3.70). The company had a trading volume of 2,421,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.62, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$4.78 and a 200-day moving average of A$4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39. Ingenia Communities Group has a 12-month low of A$2.95 ($2.09) and a 12-month high of A$5.05 ($3.58).

In related news, insider Simon Owen sold 10,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.90 ($3.48), for a total value of A$50,401.40 ($35,745.67). Also, insider James (Jim) Hazel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.45 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,500.00 ($31,560.28).

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 300 entity with a market capitalisation of over $650 million and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'.

