INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.26

INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $30.24, with a volume of 4016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INGIY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of INGENICO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of INGENICO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. INGENICO/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

