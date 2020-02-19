Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after buying an additional 688,390 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,056,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,007,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,082,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,859,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,050,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.06.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,482. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $102.69 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.60 and a 200 day moving average of $127.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $524,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,966. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

