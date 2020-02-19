Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Innospec had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.25. Innospec has a 12-month low of $72.83 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Innospec news, Director Hugh Aldous sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $301,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

