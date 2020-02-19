Insider Buying: Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) CEO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) CEO Paul Manning purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $54,850.00.

Shares of SXT stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $54.85. 520,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,594. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $75.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.36.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SXT. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

