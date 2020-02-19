Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Sells 1,133 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $199,566.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,323,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,264 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.43, for a total value of $200,255.52.

On Monday, December 16th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,302 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total value of $201,432.42.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.62. 376,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,995. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.81 and a 52-week high of $176.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.04 and a 200-day moving average of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,666,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,035,857,000 after purchasing an additional 450,954 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,135,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,039,000 after purchasing an additional 205,154 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 140,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1,710.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,913,000 after purchasing an additional 121,446 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,400,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $864,709,000 after purchasing an additional 92,292 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

