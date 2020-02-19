Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTEC shares. ValuEngine cut Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 80,000 shares of Intec Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,424,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intec Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intec Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Intec Pharma by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 144,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intec Pharma by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTEC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.27. 1,050,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,568. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. Intec Pharma has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $9.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.04.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

