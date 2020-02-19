Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.00-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.Integra Lifesciences also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.00-3.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,823. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Integra Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IART. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.17.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at $7,970,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

