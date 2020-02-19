International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.
International Bancshares stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,244. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.29. International Bancshares has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.
International Bancshares Company Profile
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.
See Also: What is quantitative easing?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.