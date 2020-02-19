International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

International Bancshares stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,244. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.29. International Bancshares has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its position in International Bancshares by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,845 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 59,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 811,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 61,057 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

