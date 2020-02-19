Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 906,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,052 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $20,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,415,000 after buying an additional 2,411,346 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,672.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,650,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after buying an additional 1,557,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,879,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,012,000 after buying an additional 980,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 884.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after buying an additional 921,308 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $9,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

IPG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.03. 1,368,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,630. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,894.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

