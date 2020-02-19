Intrust Bank NA Acquires 680 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 368.8% during the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 344,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after purchasing an additional 271,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,313,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,222,000 after acquiring an additional 258,790 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,566,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,531,000 after acquiring an additional 243,459 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,734,000 after acquiring an additional 226,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,132,000.

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.44. 121,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.10.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.