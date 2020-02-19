Intrust Bank NA Grows Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 278,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $98.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.44.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

