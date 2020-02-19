Intrust Bank NA Has $581,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,048,000 after purchasing an additional 42,474 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $304.37 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $191.91 and a 12 month high of $302.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.