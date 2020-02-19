Intrust Bank NA Has $990,000 Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,329 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100 in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.74.

NYSE WMT opened at $119.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

