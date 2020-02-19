Intrust Bank NA Purchases 482 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,638 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,366. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.91.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

