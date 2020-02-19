Intrust Bank NA Purchases 528 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Celanese were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

CE stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.44. The stock had a trading volume of 16,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,058. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $128.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Celanese from $133.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

