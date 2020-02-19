Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $38,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG traded up $11.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $615.84. The company had a trading volume of 41,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,023. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.15 and a 1-year high of $616.56. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.14.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,931 shares of company stock valued at $16,651,564 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

