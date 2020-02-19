Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.78 and last traded at $24.80, approximately 712 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 82,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 17,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter.

