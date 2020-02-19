Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.95

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $106.95 and last traded at $106.95, with a volume of 415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.95.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Financial Management grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

