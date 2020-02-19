Investec Asset Management LTD Acquires 3,075 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Msci were worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Msci by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after acquiring an additional 423,160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Msci by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after acquiring an additional 26,649 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Msci by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $6.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.29. 26,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,502. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $173.00 and a fifty-two week high of $327.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.83.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 237.36% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares in the company, valued at $89,508,428.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

