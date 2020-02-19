Investec Asset Management LTD Purchases 545 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $7.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.65. 28,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,873. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.03. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $175.57 and a one year high of $319.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $130.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

