Investec Asset Management LTD Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 682.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,134,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,714 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,837,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,192,000 after purchasing an additional 586,347 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 182,522 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,316,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,101,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $43.84. 838,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,102,850. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

