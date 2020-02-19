Investec Asset Management LTD Sells 178,817 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Investec Asset Management LTD decreased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 400,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 178,817 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $15,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in PulteGroup by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 36,590 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 819,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,803,000 after acquiring an additional 228,448 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1,728.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 616,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,924,000 after acquiring an additional 582,846 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PHM traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $46.65. 119,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.34.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHM. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

