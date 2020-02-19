Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Exelon (NYSE:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 35,696 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,304% compared to the average volume of 1,485 call options.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Exelon by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

