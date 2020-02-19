Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,644 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 800% compared to the typical daily volume of 516 put options.

A opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,000,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

