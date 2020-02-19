Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,644 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 800% compared to the typical daily volume of 516 put options.
A opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.
Agilent Technologies Company Profile
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.
