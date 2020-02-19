Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO)

TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 734 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,123% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 call options.

Shares of TIVO opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $867.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.20. TiVo has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 71.94%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TiVo will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TIVO shares. BWS Financial cut TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TiVo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TiVo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of TiVo by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 74,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 25,190 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TiVo by 4,130.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of TiVo by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 35,998 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TiVo by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 86,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TiVo in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

