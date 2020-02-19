Invictus Hyperion Fund 24-Hour Volume Reaches $202.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and $202.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.24 or 0.03042774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00236682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046716 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00151595 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,766,709 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

