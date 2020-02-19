IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northcoast Research

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Northcoast Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.82.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $135.81 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $113.67 and a 12-month high of $182.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.08.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $1,128,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,533,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,735,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth approximately $529,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in IPG Photonics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

