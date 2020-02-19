iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICF. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after buying an additional 23,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 82,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICF traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,833 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.30. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

