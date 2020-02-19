iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 530,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 199,117 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 412,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,464,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 409,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after buying an additional 57,140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 279,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after buying an additional 61,747 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,241,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.73. The stock had a trading volume of 284,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.13. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $89.45 and a 12-month high of $98.49.

