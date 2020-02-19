iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Holdings Increased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 0.6% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 530,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after buying an additional 199,117 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 412,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,464,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 409,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after buying an additional 57,140 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 279,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after buying an additional 61,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,241,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.73. The stock had a trading volume of 284,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,855. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $89.45 and a 12 month high of $98.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.13.

