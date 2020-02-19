iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Matson Money. Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,082 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.88. 2,674,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645,016. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $274.10 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.20 and a 200 day moving average of $310.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

