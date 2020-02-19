iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $210.57

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $210.57 and last traded at $210.39, with a volume of 32380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IJH. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 172,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,314,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

