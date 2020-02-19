iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $208.83 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.29 and a fifty-two week high of $210.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.18 and a 200 day moving average of $197.91.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

