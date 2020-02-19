iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Summit Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

IJR stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $83.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,433. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.17. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

