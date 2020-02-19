iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.70

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.70 and last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 15970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWC. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 89,500.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.