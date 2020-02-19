iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 714,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,390,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.54 and a twelve month high of $62.85.

