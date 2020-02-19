iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $190.97 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.94 and a fifty-two week high of $191.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

