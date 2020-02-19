iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Independence Advisors LLC

Independence Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 136.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Independence Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 31,577.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 39,472 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 119,262.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 119,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 119,262 shares in the last quarter.

IWN opened at $125.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.35. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

