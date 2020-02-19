iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,222,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.63 and a one year high of $162.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

