iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sets New 12-Month High at $247.80

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $247.80 and last traded at $247.80, with a volume of 64 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $245.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.46.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.