iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

IJK stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.15. The stock had a trading volume of 54,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,074. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $210.19 and a 1-year high of $246.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.81 and a 200 day moving average of $230.46.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

