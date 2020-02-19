iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $134,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,911,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $359,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,026 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.26.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

